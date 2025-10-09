Grand Rapids gets its own Monopoly board game edition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids edition of the classic Monopoly board game is now available in stores and online, featuring local landmarks and businesses that residents will recognize from around the city.

Local officials, business leaders and Mr. Monopoly himself gathered at John Ball Zoo Thursday to unveil the locally-inspired version of one of the highest-selling board games of all time. The Grand Rapids edition replaces the traditional Atlantic City squares with local cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Monopoly Grand Rapids Edition was unveiled October 9, 2025.

Players will recognize squares including John Ball Zoo, Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Ford International Airport, Fish Ladder Park, the Blue Bridge and Gun Lake Casino, among others. The board also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards.

"Everything is custom to Grand Rapids except for the four corners and the tokens. Those things stay the same as the original Monopoly," said Lindsay Wallace, a Top Trumps USA representative.

Wallace said the company wanted to ensure the board properly represented the city's character.

"Grand Rapids is a place full of vibrant history, a bustling downtown, and you want to make sure that we've represented that well in this edition," Wallace said.

The Grand Rapids edition is introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, and is licensed by Hasbro. The company appreciated suggestions from the community for landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Grand Rapids unique.

You can find the Grand Rapids edition at Barnes & Noble, the Public Museum, Meijer, Schuler Books and Mr. Burger. It's also available on Amazon, as well as at Amway Grand Plaza, The Rapid, Grand Rapids Popcorn and John Ball Zoo. Prices may vary by retailer, with Top Trumps USA listing the board for $39.99.

This marks the 90th anniversary year of Monopoly in the market. The game has over one billion players in 114 countries and features more than 300 culturally relevant editions worldwide.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

