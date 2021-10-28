Grand Rapids Football Club shuts down after seven seasons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Football Club is shutting down after seven seasons.

The soccer club was created in 2014.

The team played most of its home games at Houseman Field.

The club said a lack of a 2020 season and no home venue left them with few options.

Former player and general manager Joe Brokehuizen released a statement thanking the fans.

"I speak for countless former players when I say representing the City of Grand Rapids and GRFC were some of the best years of our lives," he said.

