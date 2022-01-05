Grand Rapids food trucks keeping bellies warm for the winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A summer staple is coming to Grand Rapids’ World of Winter Festival this week, and it’ll stick around for the rest of the season!

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association says food trucks will be posted at 555 Monroe Avenue starting Friday, Jan. 7 through March 6. We’re told they’ll be present every day except Mondays.

Participating food trucks include Beecher’s Pretzels, Taste of Toya’s World, Patty Matters, Mapocho Fresh Sanwishes, StreetChefShaw, Around Baking Company, and Blue Chip Food Truck. The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association notes that not all trucks will be present on the same day.

“Food trucks don’t have to operate for a season; they can operate in Michigan year-round.” says Vice President Lauren D’Angelo. “This is a great opportunity for people to get out this winter, try out some newer food trucks or grab something from an old favorite.”

We're told food trucks will be available at the following times:

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (dinner)

Fridays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 6 p.m.

