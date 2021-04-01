Grand Rapids Fitness Fest coming to city parks later this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fitness Fest is coming to the city at the end of the month, featuring dozens of local gyms and fitness entrepreneurs at parks.

A $20 pass that provides unlimited access to all events as well as the kick-off event will be available here starting April 12, a news release said Thursday.

Drop-in options will also be available, but only in limited quantities.

The outdoor classes will be held from April 30 to May 9.

There’s no costs for the providers to conduct their classes and the City of Grand Rapids has waived park reservation fees to keep costs down.

Those who operate group exercise classes and interested in providing programming may contact Berlyn Butler at berlyn@sweatnetgrandrapids.com by Monday.

All partners and providers will follow state requirements on crowd capacity, social distancing and sanitation.

“Our community is at its best when it is active, vibrant and together,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “We are excited to be able to offer our residents this opportunity to get fit while enjoying our beautiful parks and public spaces.”

Classes will be offered from the following providers:

Studio Barre

Pure Barre

The Barre Code Grand Rapids

TITLE Boxing Club - Kentwood

Strike Back Fight Club

CKO KICKBOXING

Title Boxing Grandville

Spoke Cycle and Strength

The Dailey Method Eastown

Over The Top Academy Of Dance

4G Athletic

Hamilton Health

Life Addicts Studio

IMPACT Fitness + Wellness

D1 Training Grand Rapids

TRV|FIT SW Grand Rapids

Burn Boot Camp Grand Rapids

Yoga Fever

F45 GR, Hudsonville, Rockford

VSJ Fitness

Motive Training

Poppin’ Fox Fitness, LLC

Club Pilates Breton Village/Knapp's Crossing

Pilates in East

Flirt Fitness

Nicole Hensch

Yess Jess Yoga, Ayurveda & Pilates

Flip Dog Yoga

Feral Yogi

Lunar Cycle

AM Yoga

Kula Yoga GR

Heights Yoga Project

Hello Yoga

Zeal Aerial Fitness

Flirt Fitness

EAU Dance

Latinx Zumba

Trevor Higley Coaching

OrangeTheory