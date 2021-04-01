Grand Rapids Fitness Fest coming to city parks later this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fitness Fest is coming to the city at the end of the month, featuring dozens of local gyms and fitness entrepreneurs at parks.
A $20 pass that provides unlimited access to all events as well as the kick-off event will be available here starting April 12, a news release said Thursday.
Drop-in options will also be available, but only in limited quantities.
The outdoor classes will be held from April 30 to May 9.
There’s no costs for the providers to conduct their classes and the City of Grand Rapids has waived park reservation fees to keep costs down.
Those who operate group exercise classes and interested in providing programming may contact Berlyn Butler at berlyn@sweatnetgrandrapids.com by Monday.
All partners and providers will follow state requirements on crowd capacity, social distancing and sanitation.
“Our community is at its best when it is active, vibrant and together,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “We are excited to be able to offer our residents this opportunity to get fit while enjoying our beautiful parks and public spaces.”
Classes will be offered from the following providers:
Studio Barre
Pure Barre
The Barre Code Grand Rapids
TITLE Boxing Club - Kentwood
Strike Back Fight Club
CKO KICKBOXING
Title Boxing Grandville
Spoke Cycle and Strength
The Dailey Method Eastown
Over The Top Academy Of Dance
4G Athletic
Hamilton Health
Life Addicts Studio
IMPACT Fitness + Wellness
D1 Training Grand Rapids
TRV|FIT SW Grand Rapids
Burn Boot Camp Grand Rapids
Yoga Fever
F45 GR, Hudsonville, Rockford
VSJ Fitness
Motive Training
Poppin’ Fox Fitness, LLC
Club Pilates Breton Village/Knapp's Crossing
Pilates in East
Flirt Fitness
Nicole Hensch
Yess Jess Yoga, Ayurveda & Pilates
Flip Dog Yoga
Feral Yogi
Lunar Cycle
AM Yoga
Kula Yoga GR
Heights Yoga Project
Hello Yoga
Zeal Aerial Fitness
EAU Dance
Latinx Zumba
Trevor Higley Coaching
OrangeTheory