Grand Rapids firefighters recovering body from the Grand River near Canal Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department was working to recover a body from the Grand River Thursday afternoon behind the Monroe Avenue fire station near Canal Park.

Crews were dispatched to the river around 11:23 a.m., according to the department's incident log.

Details on the body were not immediately available, said a department spokesperson.

A FOX 17 crew on the scene saw Grand Rapids police officers, including a forensics team, also on the scene.

WXMI/Michael Powers Grand Rapids police officers at the scene of a recovery operation on the Grand River near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Leonard Street.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as new information becomes available.

