Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids firefighters recovering body from the Grand River near Canal Park

Canal St Park Water Recovery 2.jpeg
WXMI/Michael Powers
Grand Rapids police officers at the scene of a recovery operation on the Grand River near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Leonard Street.
Canal St Park Water Recovery 2.jpeg
Canal St Park Water Recovery 1.jpeg
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department was working to recover a body from the Grand River Thursday afternoon behind the Monroe Avenue fire station near Canal Park.

Crews were dispatched to the river around 11:23 a.m., according to the department's incident log.

Details on the body were not immediately available, said a department spokesperson.

A FOX 17 crew on the scene saw Grand Rapids police officers, including a forensics team, also on the scene.

Canal St Park Water Recovery 1.jpeg
Grand Rapids police officers at the scene of a recovery operation on the Grand River near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Leonard Street.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as new information becomes available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER