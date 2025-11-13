Grand Rapids firefighters recovering body from the Grand River near Canal Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department was working to recover a body from the Grand River Thursday afternoon behind the Monroe Avenue fire station near Canal Park.
Crews were dispatched to the river around 11:23 a.m., according to the department's incident log.
Details on the body were not immediately available, said a department spokesperson.
A FOX 17 crew on the scene saw Grand Rapids police officers, including a forensics team, also on the scene.
This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as new information becomes available.