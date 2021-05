GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters took part in a training exercise this afternoon to hone their rope rescue skills, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

We’re told the Grand Rapids Fire Department conducted rope rescue training this past week, culminating in their final class Friday when personnel rappelled down City Hall.

GRFD conducts rope rescue training session

The City says the class was funded in part by the Kent County Training Council.

