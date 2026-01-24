Grand Rapids Firefighters battle large house fire in frigid temperatures on Saturday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters had to battle a large house fire in the south side of Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

They got the call to Canton St. SW near Ionia at 1:14 p.m. Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown shared that when crews arrived around 1:17 p.m., the home was already fully in flames.

During their efforts to put out the fire, he said two walls collapsed in the building.

Thankfully, the three people and two dogs inside were able to get out safe. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

An excavator has been brought out to the scene to help move debris so that crews can fully put out the fire and let investigators determine a cause.

When it came to firefighting in dangerously cold temperatures, Chief Brown shared that they made sure to rotate crews, and while gear and uniforms got icy, they did not have any equipment malfunctions.

