Grand Rapids Fire Department earns reaccreditation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department has once again achieved accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

It earned reaccreditation – originally awarded in 2016 – for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program, according to a news release Monday.

The CFAI voted unanimously to reaffirm the department’s accredited status.

GRFD is one of more than 290 agencies to achieve internationally accredited agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc.

Other accredited agencies in Michigan include the Canton Township Fire Department, Detroit Metro Airport and the US Army Garrison Detroit Arsenal Fire Department.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is the only ISO Class 1 agency in Michigan that retains the CPSE Accredited Agency designation.

Fire Chief John Lehman says the agency’s achievement “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”

“We have also been able to use the Commission of Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provide,” Lehman said.

GRFD’s Planning Division actively manages the process, as well as serves on the Michigan-Ohio-Indiana accreditation consortium, providing mentorship to other agencies seeking accreditation and participating in the peer assessor program for the CFAI.

“Reaccreditation is a testament to the department’s commitment to continuous improvement while serving the needs of our community,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “I am continuously impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of the department. They strive every day to provide exceptional service to our residents and achieve the goals and objectives contained in the city’s and GRFD’s strategic plans.”