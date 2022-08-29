Grand Rapids FD to host internship program for prospective firefighters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) plans to host a Fire Cadet Program to offer young people a pathway to fighting fires as a career option.

We’re told the program was approved by the Grand Rapids City Commission and will recruit as many as six internships.

GRFD says all positions are paid between 16 and 20 hours a week, adding cadets will help firefighters with administrative tasks, maintaining the fire station and other projects.

Trainees will also learn how to respond to medical emergencies and assist with fire procedures, fire officials say.

The program is expected to last up to a full year and boost diversity among future hires.

Applicants are required to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a driver’s license.

Visit the city's website for more information.

