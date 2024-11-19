Grand Rapids FD seeks input for revised strategic plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is working on its next strategic plan, and they want to hear from you!

GRFD first adopted its operational blueprint in 2019, and now they say it’s time for a revision.

Residents are encouraged to complete a fire service survey to share how they feel about the department’s services and areas where they might improve.

The survey is live until Nov. 30.

GRFD hopes to adopt the new plan before July 1, 2025.

