Grand Rapids FD rescues 13-year-old dog from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog is safe thanks to rescue efforts by the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

Fire officials say a 13-year-old Boston terrier bulldog fell into the Grand River during a walk with her human.

The owner was unable to save the dog, and GRFD’s water rescue crew was dispatched following a call to 911.

The dog, named Sydney, was grabbed by Thomas Kunak, according to GRFD.

“I love dogs,” says Kunak. “Unfortunately, Sydney is blind and deaf; she swam away from me when I got into the river.”

We’re told Kunak pursued Sydney for roughly 75 yards when he caught up with her just shy of the Sixth Street Dam.

GRFD says the rest of the team helped pull Kunak and Sydney back to shore, and the dog was reunited with her owner. Everyone is well, fire officials add.

