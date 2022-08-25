Grand Rapids father sentenced for manslaughter after house fire kills wife, kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After being found guilty in the deaths of his wife and three children in a house fire, Robert Scales Jr. will face decades in jail.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed that Scales was sentenced on Thursday to between 25 and 90 years in jail.

Scales was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in June, in the case of a house fire that claimed the lives of his wife and kids.

The fire broke out on February 5, 2020, at a home on Dawes Avenue in Grand Rapids. While it could not be proven that Scales intentionally set the fire, prosecutors say that the fire was a result of negligence on Scales' part.

Scales was also a repeat offender, which was a factor in Thursday's sentence.

