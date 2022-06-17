Watch
Grand Rapids father found guilty in house fire that killed wife, kids

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 17:03:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids man who’s accused of setting his home on fire, in turn, killing his wife and children, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that a jury convicted Robert Scales of four counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday.

The fire broke out on February 5, 2020 at a home on Dawes Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutors say Scales’ negligence led to the fire, but they could not prove he started it intentionally.

Police arrested Scales in June of 2020.

Scales is set to be sentenced on August 25. As a repeat offender, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.

