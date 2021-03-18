Grand Rapids extends deadline to file city income taxes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is extending its city income tax due date, following suit with the federal filing due date being extended.

City income taxes will now be due June 1 instead of April 30, according to a news release Thursday.

This deferment applies to all taxpayers – including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

However, the deferment doesn’t apply to any withholding taxes.

No additional forms need to be filed and taxpayers don’t need to call the Grand Rapids Income Tax Office to qualify for the automatic tax filing and payment relief.

No penalty or interest will be assessed on tax due unless it was for failure to make estimated payments.

Estimated payment due dates haven’t changed or moved, but city officials say they’ll update this as they get information from the Internal Revenue Service.