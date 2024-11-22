Grand Rapids exploring options for deer hunting in city limits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is looking to curb the deer population within city limits. At a recent public safety meeting, the city announced that they’re working on a pilot program for hunters.

"I feel like every morning there's usually deer, at least in my backyard. Sometimes I see bucks and does," Maris Brummel said.

Brummel was on a walk with her dog near an open field. Moments after walking by, several deer crossed the street.

"Sometimes it's just one. I feel like I've seen up to, like, five or six at a time. So yeah, I feel like there's always deer, kind of roaming the area," Brummel said.

The city says there are too many deer and wants to address the growing population.

"Over the last couple of years, the city has been receiving an increase in complaints related to the deer population in various parts of the city, as well as increased numbers of deer," Grand Rapids Public Services Managing Director James Hurt said.

Commissioners are considering opening up 12 acres of city-owned property on the west side of Bristol Avenue and Woodraw Avenue.

"So that's ideal to put in a few archery hunters to do some deer hunting," Hurt said.

If approved, the pilot program wouldn’t be for firearms.

"This is archery only, and it will be for the extended antlerless season that begins January 1 and goes to the end of January," Hurt said.

The 12 acres are located inside a neighborhood. The regulations proposed require that all hunters comply with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, maintain a 30-yard distance from any property line, and sign a waiver.

Urban hunting is a newer concept on the west side of the state.

"People might think that urban hunting is really easy because the deer are used to people, but part of, I think, what even draws hunters in is how amazing the deer are in being able to adapt and to whatever their surroundings are," Director of Sportspersons Ministries Ross Graveling said.

Kent County recently approved urban hunting, which will start in January. Ross is excited about the potential opportunity opening up in the city.

"It's a good way to be able to help manage that herd in a way that doesn't just have disease or starvation take over it," Graveling said.

In addition to the public land, city officials may allow people to hunt on three or more acres of private property.

"All the information that we have been able to research includes not just public property but it includes private property as well. That's where all the deer are. That's where they're on, the residence property," Hurt said.

This potential pilot program is still very much in its early stages. The Grand Rapids City Commission plans on discussing this more in December.

