Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids daycare teacher pleads not guilty to child abuse charge

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
generic childcare
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:55:52-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teacher accused of child abuse at a Grand Rapids daycare has pleaded not guilty, court records say.

62-year-old Karen Hornecker was charged with fourth-degree child abuse late last month for an alleged incident that occurred at Little Lights Childcare Center on Oct. 8, 2021.

READ MORE: 'I really felt like they were family': 62-year-old staffer arrested for alleged abuse at Grand Rapids childcare facility

Former Executive Director Scott Bloom says, "I can't comment on the alleged incident or Ms. Hornecker's arrest, but I would note that we have been fully cooperating with the authorities looking into the matter, and will continue to do so going forward.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News