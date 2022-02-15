Grand Rapids daycare teacher pleads not guilty to child abuse charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teacher accused of child abuse at a Grand Rapids daycare has pleaded not guilty, court records say.

62-year-old Karen Hornecker was charged with fourth-degree child abuse late last month for an alleged incident that occurred at Little Lights Childcare Center on Oct. 8, 2021.

Former Executive Director Scott Bloom says, "I can't comment on the alleged incident or Ms. Hornecker's arrest, but I would note that we have been fully cooperating with the authorities looking into the matter, and will continue to do so going forward.”

