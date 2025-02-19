Grand Rapids crews respond to industrial fire on Alpine Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of an industrial fire in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in a utility building at the back of Central Iron and Steel on Alpine Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

We’re told the building contains gas and welding cylinders.

Assistant Chief Keith Borreson tells FOX 17 the initial call came in at about 5:40 p.m. All occupants were able to vacate the building.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and search for possible spread to nearby buildings, officials say.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

