Grand Rapids credit union robbery suspect arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 36-year-old suspect is now in custody in connection with a credit union robbery that occurred Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police announced Tuesday that the suspect has been arrested and is being held on charges of bank robbery and armed robbery. The suspect is awaiting arraignment.

The robbery took place just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Leonard Street on the city's northeast side.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, the suspect implied they had a gun during the robbery and escaped with money before officers and the FBI arrived at the scene.

When we visited the location Monday, the scene had been cleared, but a sign on the window indicated the branch was temporarily closed.

WXMI/Mike Powers A closed sign is posted on the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch location at 1820 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids was robbed on October 20, 2025.

The investigation involved both local police and federal authorities due to the nature of the crime.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

