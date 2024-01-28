Grand Rapids couple bonds with U.S. Coast Guard in Cali over Lions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Detroit Lions fans had some fun with members of the United States Coast Guard Saturday afternoon in California — realizing it's a small world after all.

Paul Priest and his wife, Debbie, are from Grand Rapids. They traveled to San Francisco to attend Sunday's Lions game against the 49ers.

The couple is part of a boat club in West Michigan, which allows them to use other boats around the country. So, they decided to head out on the water Saturday.

That's when the U.S. Coast Guard pulled over the couple's boat for a random inspection.

"I look behind me and there's lights going. And I'm not that veteran of boating, so I'm like, 'oh, what happened?'" Paul recalled. "We turned around [and] one of them said, 'Go Lions!' Thank God."

Come to find out, the captain of the Coast Guard boat is from the Detroit area and went to school at Grand Valley State University.

After laughing and sharing their excitement for the NFC Championship, it was only natural for the group to start the "Jared Goff" chant that has swept the nation since Detroit's win over Tampa Bay.

GR couple, USCG bond over Lions in San Fran

Paul and Debbie are not only major fans, but also season ticket holders. And they're thrilled to see that the love for their favorite franchise spreads around the country.

"All those years of hearing, 'the same old Lions,' and all those things where I feel like the franchise didn't get the respect," Debbie said. "I always thought...one of these days, you know, it's going to be our time, and it's finally here. So, that's pretty cool."

The Priests already booked flights and a hotel for Super Bowl LVIII, and they hope the Detroit Lions will be joining them in Las Vegas.

