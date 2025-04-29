Grand Rapids could add city staff as federal workforce is reduced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids released its annual budget on Tuesday as it faced the changing landscape on the federal level.

This proposal included hiring 22 positions for the city staff as the federal government continued to shrink its workforce.

The new jobs included four new positions: 911 dispatch, fire inspector, and resources to meet state firearm background checks.

“This plan positions the City to weather future uncertainty while remaining firmly rooted in our core values: accountability, collaboration, customer service, equity, innovation and sustainability,” City Manager Mark Washington wrote.

Washington explained that this budget reflected a commitment to good governance.

The $735 million budget was a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. The proposed General Operating Fund made up $196 million of that amount. The city pointed to "inflation and previously negotiated wage and benefit adjustments."

The budget also reflected a slightly lower property millage rate of 8.8587 mills.

“While Grand Rapids continues to show economic resilience, broader pressures—such as inflation, high labor and material costs, supply chain challenges, and unpredictable state and federal funding—require careful prioritization. This proposed budget maintains essential services while investing in long-term, strategic initiatives to ensure resilience for years to come,” Washington wrote.

The city had recently seen a large growth in the number of capital improvement projects, such as Acrisure Amphitheater and Amway Stadium, and several city departments are being moved to the new Scribner location.

Officials estimated that this year's total investments for all capital improvement projects would be around $189 million. The city explained these projects were supported by a combination of GOF dollars, bonds, dedicated millages, leveraged partner funding, and state and federal allocations.

