Grand Rapids considering transition to single trash hauler for residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is considering becoming the sole trash hauler for residential properties in the city.

John Gorney, Grand Rapids Public Works director, said two separate studies have recommended the city become the single hauler for residential services.

"They're telling us our pay-as-you-throw system is one of the most fair, equitable and cost-effective systems in the nation," Gorney said. "But secondly, they came back with the same recommendation of becoming the single hauler, or sole hauler, for residential services in the city."

Currently, the city handles about 90% of residential trash collection, with private companies serving the remainder.

The proposed change could benefit residents through reduced street wear and lower pollution. "When you have one truck compared to however many trucks are coming down the street, you're lowering your overall greenhouse gas emissions," Gorney explained.

Unlike most private companies that charge a flat fee regardless of usage, the city's pay-as-you-throw system only charges when a trash can is emptied. Gorney noted, "If you are good at recycling, if you are good at managing your household trash, you could actually save money because our pay-as-you-throw system, you only set your cart out when it needs to be tipped, and that's the only time you pay for the service."

The proposal is still in development, with the city conducting community engagement through meetings and a survey. Gorney reported that early survey results show 75% to 80% support the switch.

The Public Works Department plans to make a recommendation to the City Commission in October based on the survey results. If approved, the single-hauler program is expected to begin in July 2027.

