Grand Rapids company ordered to pay $30K for violating child labor laws

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 for violating child labor laws.

The Department of Labor says Absolutely Clean Services, which cleans windows, allowed two children to drive a vehicle exceeding more than 6,000 pounds. One of them was reportedly hurt.

Additionally, we’re told the business owes more than $16,000 in unpaid wages to at least 13 workers.

“Employers have no business employing minors to work on roofs or drive cars on public roads,” says Regional Solicitor Christine Z. Heri. “Every company employing minors has the paramount responsibility to make sure they are kept safe, and — as this case demonstrates — the department will use every legal resource available to protect them.”

All of the payments described above must be made before January.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube