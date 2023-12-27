Grand Rapids community gathers to celebrate first night of Kwanzaa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People in Grand Rapids kicked off Kwanzaa celebrations Tuesday with culture, history and community.

The Kwanzaa Kickoff Concert at Four Star Theatre brought a vibrant, joyous start to the festivities with music, soul food, performances and more.

“To me, it’s about getting together with family, learning about the principles,” Erica Millbrook, owner of Erica M Studios, said. “It’s not just this seven days, these are principles that you should be using all year.”

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that was first celebrated in 1966. It focuses on history, values, family, community and culture.

“The first day of Kwanzaa is unity. So, it’s all cultures coming together and celebrating our oneness. Oneness is being the human race. It’s not just about the African race or African American, but people in general,” Stephanie Shannon, founder and CEO of Michigan Women Veterans Empowerment, explained.

Seven candles are lit— one on each day— for seven days. They represent seven principles, which are embraced in the Swahili language that is widely spoken in East Africa.

“Umoja—unity. Self-determination, which is Kujichagulia. Ujamaa— cooperative economics, and collective work and responsibility— called Ujima. Kuumba, which is creativity. Nia, which is purpose,” Jewel Lynne Richardson, or “Mama Jewel,” an event organizer, explained.

The final principle is Imani, which means faith.

“We must have faith to move forward. We had to have faith to make it through the past, and we have faith that we are about to do great and mighty things right here in the city of Grand Rapids,” Mama Jewel added.

Kwanzaa started Tuesday and ends on January 1.

Other events celebrating Kwanzaa are listed below:



Kids Kwanzaa at Grand Rapids African American Museum, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

West Michigan Jewels of Africa will host an outdoor public candle lighting ceremony each night of Kwanzaa at 6 p.m., 1541 Eastern Ave. SE

Soul Stroll with West Michigan Jewels of Africa, shop Black-owned businesses and learn more about Kwanzaa

