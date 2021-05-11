Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids Community College golf team headed to national tournament

items.[0].image.alt
Grand Rapids Community College
GRCC Golf Team
GRCC golf team 5 11 2021.jpeg
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:44:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) golf team announced their advancement to the national tournament after earning the state and conference championships today.

Their win at Bedford Valley Gold Club, marking their eighth state championship, solidified their advancement to the NJCAA DII National Championship, hosted by Ancilla College at the Swan Lake Golf Resort in Plymouth, Ind.

Sports fans following this team may be interested to know five members of the undefeated team posted the top five scores in the conference for the season and were named to the MCCAA’s All-Conference team according to GRCC.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time