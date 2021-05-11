Grand Rapids Community College golf team headed to national tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) golf team announced their advancement to the national tournament after earning the state and conference championships today.

Their win at Bedford Valley Gold Club, marking their eighth state championship, solidified their advancement to the NJCAA DII National Championship, hosted by Ancilla College at the Swan Lake Golf Resort in Plymouth, Ind.

Sports fans following this team may be interested to know five members of the undefeated team posted the top five scores in the conference for the season and were named to the MCCAA’s All-Conference team according to GRCC.