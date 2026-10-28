Grand Rapids commissioners vote to exempt Acrisure Amphitheater from city noise ordinance after debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to exempt the new Acrisure Amphitheater from the city's noise ordinance, delivering a final decision after months of complaints from nearby neighbors about the venue's noise.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Acrisure Amphitheater noise exemption vote planned for end of the month

The exemption allows the amphitheater to operate within the city's special land use permit, which permits the venue to produce noise above the city's noise ordinance from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as the potential for extensions.

The vote capped a back-and-forth between commissioners and neighbors. During public comment, one resident urged the commission to reconsider.

"My ears can't take it. Vote like you live there."

"There are people here telling you they don't want this amphitheater downtown and it's causing too much harm and it's causing too much noise."

Despite the opposition, commissioners said they supported moving forward.

"I think the amphitheater is by far a net positive for this community," Kelsey Perdue said. "My plan is to move this forward as well today."

Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi acknowledged the frustration some neighbors expressed.

"It was a sense of, 'you're not listening to me.' No, you don't agree what my decision is," Ysasi said.

Commissioners and other neighbors who showed up in support of the amphitheater pointed to recently released data showing the venue's successful first season, bringing in hundreds of thousands of guests and giving a boost to businesses.

One supporter spoke on behalf of local businesses during public comment.

"I just want to speak in support, especially for the small business owners who this amphitheater has been incredibly important for."

Mayor David LaGrand said the venue's value went beyond its economic impact.

"For me what resonates about the amphitheater is actually its community building. It's not anything to do with economics," LaGrand said.

City Manager Mark Washington suggested the Kent County Convention Authority could talk with the board ahead of the next season about how they've responded to feedback from the community.

For longtime neighbors of the Plaza Towers like Hal Froot, the decision could mean a major change. Froot said he might have to move following the commission's decision.

"I don't know what we're going to do my wife and I. I don't know if we stay down. We try to come up with some type of sound insulation to try to put up on the windows. Some foam insulation maybe. It blocks are view, but it keeps things quiet. And then I guess the last option is we move," Froot said.

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