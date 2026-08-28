Judge orders Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with city's noise ordinance after neighbor complaints

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge has ordered Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with Grand Rapids' noise ordinance following dozens of concerts and hundreds of noise complaints from nearby residents.

WATCH: Judge orders Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with city's noise ordinance

Judge orders Acrisure Amphitheater to comply with city's noise ordinance

Hal Froot has lived in the Plaza Condos since they first opened 35 years ago. His living room overlooks the river and sits in a direct line from the amphitheater's stage.

"The rehearsals and sound checks start around 1:00. It's a constant drumbeat for three, four hours. Once the concert starts, I can hear the lyrics in my living room. I crank up the TV extra loud, I put on the air conditioner and try to drown out the sound," Froot said.

Froot and his neighbors hired a sound expert who found the sound levels they are experiencing are 16 times, or 40 decibels, higher than what the city's ordinance allows.

Despite arguments from city leaders that the amphitheater is exempt from the noise ordinance, Kent County Circuit Court disagreed, ruling the venue must comply with the city's noise limitations.

Attorney Ron VanderVeen, who represents the neighbors, said the city was unwilling to engage with their expert's findings.

"Our clients hired a sound expert to provide projections and input, and the city just didn't want to talk with him," VanderVeen said.

Acrisure did not respond to a request for comment. A city spokesperson said officials are "currently evaluating the impact of the order and determining what the next phase of this pending litigation will be."

VanderVeen called the judge's decision a major win and said he hopes it leads to meaningful changes.

"Our goal would be for the city and amphitheater authority to come up with a process where they can control the sound," VanderVeen said.

There are still some concerns among neighbors as city commissioners could amend the noise ordinance to bring the venue into compliance. However, Froot said he hopes city leaders will instead work with residents to find a solution that works for both neighbors and concertgoers.

"It comes down to I want to enjoy living here. I enjoy living downtown. I think downtown Grand Rapids is a wonderful place. I think the amphitheater is a good, good, good thing for Grand Rapids. Just live within the rules and the guidelines that you set," Froot said.

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