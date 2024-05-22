Grand Rapids commissioners approve $690M 2025 budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission passed the fiscal year 2025 budget with a unanimous vote Tuesday.

We’re told the $690 million budget sets aside $186 million toward the city’s general fund and commits resources that will help achieve its goals. It also has a decreased millage rate of 8.9544 mills (0.1% less than the previous year’s budget), allowing recycling, refuse and similar services to continue at the FY24 rate.

The city says $186.2 million will go toward the General Operating Fund, up 4.2% compared to 2024. This is due to increased prices on goods and services on top of increased wages and benefits related to FY23’s labor agreements.

“The FY25 Fiscal Plan builds upon investments made in prior fiscal years and allows us to be consistent with our values and vision,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “This fiscal plan will help address many important issues related to safety, health, environment, mobility, economic prosperity, housing, community engagement and governmental excellence. It allows us to continue delivering governmental services and resources in a strategic, equitable, transparent and data-driven way that benefits all residents.”

Other highlights under the FY25 budget include:



Replacement of 2,000 lead service lines.

Street upgrades (e.g. sidewalks) totaling $32 million.

Increased capacity at the 311 call center.

Four new emergency dispatch operators.

Improved response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Three new employees posted at Mobile GR.

Visit the city’s website for more details behind the approved FY25 budget.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube