Grand Rapids Comic-Con Summer Bash kicks off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic-Con Summer Bash happens this weekend and tickets are still on sale.

They're bringing some favorite characters and artists to the DeltaPlex Arena like the original Mike Myers from the 1978 “Halloween”, the voice of baby Yoda and one of the animators from “Batman the Animated Series.

If you'd like to learn how to become a real-life hero to your community, GRCC will be there with showing off sci-fi-themed projects done by students in their trades programs.

They'll also have faculty on hand to answer any questions you might have.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con Summer Bash starts Friday from 12-8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

