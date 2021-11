GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic Con is back this weekend, and there’s still time for fans to buy tickets for the three-day event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Event hours will be as follows:

Friday, Nov. 12 from 12-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dozens of guests have been announced, including celebrities, authors, comic artists and more.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.