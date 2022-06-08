Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces mentorship program for students pursuing careers in theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (GRCT) has announced a program that aims to guide young people seeking careers in theatre.

Young Artist Studio is described as a ten-month-long initiative that mentors and trains students in grades 7–12 while offering opportunities to grow.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing this innovative program to our West Michigan community,” says Director Allyson Paris. “There are very few formal training opportunities for young people in our area who are interested in a career in the Theatre Arts. The Studio program will help to fill that void – and will open a new world of possibilities to students who are considering theatre as a career.”

We’re told the program will pair students with mentors who will address their goals and draft plans to help accomplish them. Other features include master classes involving theatre professionals; field trips to theatrical productions on the collegiate and professional levels; leadership opportunities and more, according to GRCT.

Auditions for the program are scheduled to begin next month, with the program expected to launch in September.

Click here to apply.

