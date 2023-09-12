Grand Rapids city leaders reminding people to be safe during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With ArtPrize 2.0 launching on Thursday, Grand Rapids city leaders are reminding visitors to stay safe during the competition. City leaders talked about safety during a press conference for ArtPrize on Tuesday.

This year’s ArtPrize competition will feature almost 700 entries. It will begin with an opening celebration at Ah Nab Awen Park on Thursday. The competition will feature almost 700 entries.

During this year’s ArtPrize, multiple events will be held throughout the competition. They include the Confluence Festival, Tech Week, and the African American Art and Music Festival.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom talked about safety during the competition, and that the GRPD will be there to help. During ArtPrize, GRPD will have its mobile command unit near Rosa Parks Circle.

“The police department has a long history of facilitating safe ArtPrizes since 2009,” said Chief Winstrom. “I believe, and we will be ready, willing, and able to do it once again this year, what you’re gonna see is a lot more police officers, in cars, on bicycles, and on foot.”

“The city’s responsibility is to make sure that we have the resources available based on the visitors that we’re anticipating,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “And then also, our, our job is to figure out how to get to yes. How do we get to yes to ensure that we have incredible experiences for our artists, the art pieces themselves are safe, that people are safe walking around?”

ArtPrize 2.0 will begin on Thursday. The competition will run through October 1.

