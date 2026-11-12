Grand Rapids leaders debate future of Flock cameras as commissioner calls to end contract

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, four Flock cameras point in different directions.

FOX 17's Julie Dunmire spoke with neighbor Brian Alexander at a gas station near the intersection to get his thoughts on the cameras.

“Ugh. These Flock camera things…man, this is a problem here it seems like,” Alexander said.

Flock cameras are used to automatically read license plates of cars that drive by. Grand Rapids city leaders say the technology is a valuable investigative tool that helps detectives solve violent crimes more efficiently. City leaders also maintain that the images captured by the cameras are handled responsibly. In September, the Grand Rapids Police Department launched an online portal to improve transparency.

"The unintended consequences of getting rid of technology that brings justice to victims — because of maybes, or could-haves — because someone in another state misused technology — I don't think fosters trust in the police department either. Because we are the ones, and my 48 detectives and my police officers, that have to deal with the victims and survivors of violent crime," Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Michael Maycroft said.

During a work session Thursday, city commissioners discussed Flock and its use in Grand Rapids at length.

Mayor David LaGrand said the city does not share its Flock data with federal agencies. He also expressed support for restricting access by other law enforcement agencies that share information with federal authorities.

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Grand Rapids city commissioner on Flock cameras: ‘I had no support for terminating the contract immediately’

Commissioner Marshall Kilgore wants to take things a step further, calling for the city to end its contract with Flock immediately.

“I had no support for terminating the contract immediately,” Kilgore said, referring to his fellow commissioners.

“I think it was completely out of step with where the majority of our constituents are. Where the majority of Americans are on this issue. That’s the challenge here. I believe our role as commissioners is to be lockstep with the folks who we serve,” Kilgore said.

FOX 17's Julie Dunmire also spoke with LaGrand about Kilgore's comments.

“The question of an outright ban…any time you’re having a discussion about…like I said, this is a four-axis problem…so saying 'stop doing this right now' is problematic from a policy perspective. Urgency and getting the right answers as quick as possible is really important,” LaGrand said.

According to city leaders during Thursday's session, Grand Rapids' current contract with Flock remains in effect until April.

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