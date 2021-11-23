Watch
Grand Rapids Christmas tree installed at Rosa Parks Circle

Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:00:12-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Christmas tree has officially been put up at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

The concolor fir tree stands 42-feet tall, and it came all the way from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, more than 100-miles north of Grand Rapids.

Rockford Construction, Gelock Heavy Movers, Buist Electric, and Shine Decorators worked together to install the tree.

The tree is donated annually by Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and John and Monica Inhulsen.

The tree will be decorated in time for the official tree lighting ceremony on December 3.

