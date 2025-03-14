Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum temporarily closes after small fire

Family favorite reconstructed at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
file photo
Family favorite reconstructed at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will be temporarily closed after a small fire broke out inside the building Thursday.

The fire happened at around 12:15 p.m., museum officials say.

We’re told the fire was put out quickly and no one was hurt, thanks to museum staff and the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

“Our sprinklers did their job (maybe a little too well!),” the museum writes, “so we have some cleanup ahead. That means the museum will be closed for a little while.”

The museum extends its gratitude to John Grace Restoration for their cleanup help.

Follow the museum’s Facebook page for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward