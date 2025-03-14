Grand Rapids Children’s Museum temporarily closes after small fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum will be temporarily closed after a small fire broke out inside the building Thursday.

The fire happened at around 12:15 p.m., museum officials say.

We’re told the fire was put out quickly and no one was hurt, thanks to museum staff and the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

“Our sprinklers did their job (maybe a little too well!),” the museum writes, “so we have some cleanup ahead. That means the museum will be closed for a little while.”

The museum extends its gratitude to John Grace Restoration for their cleanup help.

Follow the museum’s Facebook page for updates.

