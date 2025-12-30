Grand Rapids Children's Museum offering family fun over winter break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Are you a parent looking for something to do with the kids while they are home for winter break? The Grand Rapids Children's Museum might be the answer for you.



Dec 30: Opera Tots (10 AM–12 PM), Mr. Juggling Man (1–3 PM), and the museum’s ticketed

Dec 30: New Year’s Early Eve celebration from 5–8 PM\

Dec 31 & Jan 1:The museum will be closed

Jan 2: Drumming with Josh (10 AM–12 PM) and Boredom Fighters (1–3 PM)

Jan 3 & 4: Woodworking Studio (9 AM–3 PM)

January 5–8:The museum will be closed

The GRCM Winter Break runs until Sunday, January 4, and offers daily activities the whole family can enjoy, like dancers, woodworking and even a ticketed New Year's Early Eve celebration.

New Year's Early Eve Celebration



$26 general admission

$16 members

$16 museums for all

Under 1 free

“Winter Break is packed with exciting, hands-on activities that spark creativity and imagination,” CEO of Play at GRCM Maggie Lancaster told us through a press release “We can’t wait to welcome families to PLAY and make memories together!”



