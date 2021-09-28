Grand Rapids Chamber hosting Back to Work Job Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber will host a job fair this Thursday, Sept. 30 to help connect local employers with quality talent.

It’ll feature more than 50 recruiters and hiring managers from Chamber members across different industries, according to a news release Tuesday.

Extra unemployment payments of $300 per week recently ended nationally, affecting about 442,000 Michigan workers, according to the Chamber.

“There is no question that the issue of the next decade is talent,” said Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Every person that is hired is so important to our success. The job fair is a tremendous opportunity for jobseekers, whether starting their career or looking for the next challenge.”

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2321 E. Beltline Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Pre-registration can be completed here, but walk-ins will also be welcome.

Featured employers include: