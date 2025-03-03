Grand Rapids celebrating orange barrel season with major thoroughfare shut down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Utility upgrades, separated storm and sanitary sewers, new street trees and lighting, narrower roadways and wider sidewalks, plus raised bike lanes are coming to Division Ave, but only after the orange barrel crew is done.

Michigan's unofficial state flower will start blooming in the downtown corridor between Michigan and Fulton Sts Monday.

WXMI The construction is set to take nearly eight months with multiple fixes in the works to Division avenue.

Organizations in the area told FOX 17 they've coordinated with the city, gaining assurances access to buildings would be maintained while at least a sidewalk on 1 side of the street would remain open, but drivers didn't share the same optimism for the project when we spoke to them.

Johanna O'Brien expressed her concerns, saying, “I think it's going to create a lot of chaos downtown. It's a small area to have a lot of cars accumulating, people going to work, school and other places.”

The project hopes to wrap up sometime in November.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube