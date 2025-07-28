Grand Rapids business that has been open for more than 50 years is closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I was walking in Downtown Grand Rapids when I saw a business that's getting ready to close. I found out that it's been in Grand Rapids for over half a century.

“This is someone else’s wig. I washed it and trying to put a curl in it,” Elegance Wigs Owner Yong Cho said. “I’ve been serving customers for over 30 years.”

Cho, who is 81 years old, immigrated here from South Korea back in 74. She now owns Elegance, which has between 500 and 600 wigs for sale.

“As a woman, hair is our pride. So when they feel good, I feel good,” Cho said.

She says most of the people she helps are cancer patients and those who have alopecia.

“To my experience, I tried to pick up the right one, and I make them happy. Yeah. Yeah, and then when they are happy, I feel happy,” Cho said.

The shop, which was opened more than half a century ago by Cho's brother-in-law, has moved to several other storefronts in GR before settling down in its current location off Monroe Center.

I asked Cho why she's closing down. She tells me that the space she rents out is currently being sold.

But Cho says that it's ok!

She's enjoyed her time here and appreciates the building's owner, who allowed her to work out of this space for so long.

“When I look at it, my heart is just 32 years of life I've been spending here. I don't know if there is (any) words. All I could say is that God gave me help to keep going,” Cho added.

To the people who have or continue to come here. Cho had this message for them.

“I appreciate it very much,” Cho said. “All I could say is I just thank God and to make me serve the community who are in need.”

Cho says she doesn't know when her last day is going to be at this business. She says that she's going to enjoy every day of it, though.

