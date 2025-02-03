Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids business evacuated during hazmat investigation

An inside look at the GRFD unit focused on responding to hazardous incidents
FOX17
An inside look at the GRFD unit focused on responding to hazardous incidents
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A hazmat situation evacuated Master Finish —a metal finishing business on the southeast side of town— Monday morning.

The cause is unknown, but the impact does not extend to neighboring buildings and homes, Grand Rapids Fire Department officials told FOX 17.

It appears the issue is contained in the building, but investigators and other GRFD units will be on the scene for some time.

Master Finish near where Burton St meets Nelson Ave. The calls cam in just before 9 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward