Grand Rapids business evacuated during hazmat investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A hazmat situation evacuated Master Finish —a metal finishing business on the southeast side of town— Monday morning.

The cause is unknown, but the impact does not extend to neighboring buildings and homes, Grand Rapids Fire Department officials told FOX 17.

It appears the issue is contained in the building, but investigators and other GRFD units will be on the scene for some time.

Master Finish near where Burton St meets Nelson Ave. The calls cam in just before 9 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube