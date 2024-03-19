Grand Rapids Board of Ed. approves plan to build new school at Aberdeen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids school officials announced Monday plans to build a new school where Aberdeen Academy currently sits have been approved.

The school will be the first to be constructed on the city’s northeast side in nearly 60 years, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

We’re told the new elementary school will replace both Aberdeen and Palmer when it opens in 2027. At that time, Aberdeen will be torn down in favor of returning green space to the area.

“This is great news for our scholars on the northeast side who will enjoy the benefits of a brand new space. It’s been many years since we’ve placed a newly constructed school on the northeast side,” says Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “We can’t wait to break ground and see what this new space means for our scholars.”

Monday’s news is the latest as GRPS plans to make improvements across the district, which they say will save tens of millions in maintenance expenses. The plan involves the closure of 10 buildings over 4 years. We’re told no employees will be laid off.

READ MORE: GRPS unanimously approves plan to close 10 schools, combine others

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube