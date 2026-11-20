GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids bird sanctuary fighting the city to stay open will continue its battle after the city's zoning board rejected its appeal Thursday.

WATCH: Grand Rapids zoning board rejects bird sanctuary's appeal to remain open

Grand Rapids zoning board rejects bird sanctuary's appeal to remain open

The Grand Rapids Zoning Board of Appeals met Thursday to hear arguments on behalf of Albatross Aviary and to make a final decision. The board rejected the aviary's appeal of the city's decision that the sanctuary does not align with the zoning district.

For more than a decade, Albatross Aviary has operated as a bird rescue and sanctuary in Grand Rapids — first on Bridge Street, then at its current location on Leonard Street. The organization has spent the past two years fighting the city, which says the aviary is in violation of the area's zoning ordinance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand Rapids bird rescue fights to stay open amid city zoning dispute

Grand Rapids bird rescue fights to stay open amid city zoning dispute

Despite hearing support from neighbors, including the landlord of the building the rescue is located in, the board rejected Albatross Aviary's appeal.

During Thursday's meeting, board members said they support the sanctuary's mission, but it ultimately comes down to the best fit for the property and the neighborhood.

"It's not the use, it's the location of the use. While on paper that may seem very simple for all of us. In practical purposes it could mean the end of an organization that many people to care about," Sara Lachman of the Grand Rapids Zoning Board of Appeals said.

The founder of Albatross Aviary says they are continuing their fight and are now considering taking the issue to circuit court.

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