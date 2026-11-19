GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A Grand Rapids bird rescue and sanctuary is fighting to stay open after a decade in operation, as the city says the sanctuary is violating zoning rules and the founder wants to know what changed.

WATCH: Grand Rapids bird rescue fights to stay open amid city zoning dispute

Grand Rapids bird rescue fights to stay open amid city zoning dispute

Albatross Aviary has been rescuing and rehabilitating birds since it opened in 2015. Founder Gairen Tembreull said that after a decade in operation, he's spent the past two years fighting the city to stay open.

"From my understanding, we are being threatened to be shut down because the city doesn't know what to do with a bird sanctuary," Tembreull said.

The battle between the nonprofit and the city began nine years after the rescue opened in 2024. The city informed Albatross Aviary that an animal sanctuary at its location on Bridge Street was violating the intended use of the zoned district. After moving to a new location on Leonard Street in 2025, the Zoning Board of Appeals found the rescue was in the same zoning district and thus in violation of the ordinance.

The rescue has since appealed the board's decision, and a public hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

"We have been doing this for over a decade now, there's not a place for [the birds] to go," Tembreull said. "For us it just seems wildly disproportionate in the pushback that we're getting, because we're just providing a free service that would have to be filled by city programs."

City Planner Kristin Turkelson says the decade gap between the rescue's opening and the violation notice is because the city was unaware of the sanctuary until receiving a complaint about the operation.

"Those zone districts tend to focus on really active uses, retail, personal services, restaurants, and then also residential," Turkelson explained.

The zoning board will hear from the public during their meeting Thursday and make its final decision. Turkelson said the board's decision ultimately comes down to whether the ordinance allows for the operation.

"In the city of Grand Rapids, we have a community master plan, which is a vision for our land use decisions … And so ultimately, our responsibility is to what does the zoning ordinance permit," Turkelson said.

Tembreull said the organization plans to take the matter to circuit court if the board rejects their appeal.

Click here to learn more about the time, location and what is being discussed at Thursday's Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

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