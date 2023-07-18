Grand Rapids-based PBS show educating, inspiring young creators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has created a unique character that inspires kids to learn, create and explore. And you can even catch him on your TV!

“We're really intentional on using creativity as a tool to inspire kids to be innovators, entrepreneurs. And it's all done by this really lovable and endearing character,” says Michael Hyacinthe, creator of Wimee the Robot.

Michael created the character in 2018 to help kids learn, explore and create.

“I've always been fascinated with characters as a tool to help kids learn,” he says. “As a parent, I saw the opportunity to create this character with some good friends.”

The robot is controlled by puppeteer Kevin Kammeraad and has since grown to reach kids all around the world with its show Wimee’s Words, airing on PBS.

The show reaches around 40 million homes around the country, teaching kids everything from words, shapes and colors to empathy, understanding the power of their imagination and becoming good citizens. But the experience doesn’t stop there.

“We've got the segment where kids are actually helping to create the content with our Wimee app,” Michael explains. “Kids are submitting words. And then in real time, Wimee is taking those words and turning those words into stories.”

Not only does Wimee have his own show but he’ll soon be releasing his first published book — called Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors — written by author Stephanie Kammeraad.

“We believe we can, you know, build something that's lasting, that's impactful and that's connecting and inspiring kids,” adds Michael.

Wimee’s new book is set to release Tuesday, July 18.

You can catch the show on PBS every Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. or online.

