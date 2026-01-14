Grand Rapids bans megaphones near medical facilities after Planned Parenthood protests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to ban voice amplifiers within 100 feet of hospitals, doctor's offices and clinics, including the Planned Parenthood facility that sparked the ordinance amendment.

The new noise restriction comes after ongoing demonstrations outside the Planned Parenthood clinic on Cherry Street prompted complaints from Heritage Hill neighborhood residents who said they support free speech but oppose the use of megaphones.

More than a dozen people spoke against the ordinance amendment at Tuesday's city commission meeting, arguing it could infringe on constitutional rights.

"As professionals, we already work within the law. Measure 100 feet ensure we are staying within the conversational volume, though not perfect, and we have not been found breaking the law," Frontline Street Ministry Chaplain Stephen Nylen said. "My appeal is simple. Grand Rapids thrives not by silencing voices, but by protecting them equally lawfully and respectfully, I urge you to vote no on this unconstitutional ordinance.”

However, some residents supported the change, citing concerns about protestors' behavior toward clinic visitors.

"I think it is very inappropriate to let these people sit there with amplifiers screaming harassing at them. I've seen them run up to people's cars and, like, bang on their windows, or, you know, just get in front of them," Christian said.

The Heritage Hill Association wrote a letter supporting the city's action.

Commissioner Kelsey Perdue, who voted against the amendment, expressed concerns about unintended consequences for protesters addressing other issues who might pass by medical facilities.

"Challenges, particularly around the culture of protesting in our city. I think we can find a way to address the noise concerns for the businesses, the safety of the patients, without risking this broad negative impact that will certainly impact folks here in our community for some time to come," Perdue said.

Several Heritage Hill residents who live directly across from the Planned Parenthood clinic declined to appear on camera but told me they favor restricting megaphone use in the area.

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

