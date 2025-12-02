Protesters’ use of megaphone at Planned Parenthood prompts calls for stricter rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some neighbors believe there's a noise problem here at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Grand Rapids. The clinic itself is not the issue of the noise, but the people who demonstrate outside it.

Neighbors say what protesters are standing for isn't the issue; it's about how loud they are.

But one demonstrator I spoke with says the volume is highly exaggerated.

The sound of cars was all that you could hear as people drove on Cherry Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors say that makes sense because it's summertime when you hear more about their issues with megaphone use.

“I think there's one guy who does most of the preaching with the amplified sound. But, they're out there pretty much every day in the summer,” Jack Hoffman said.

Grand Rapids officials began looking into the issue of demonstrators noise levels earlier this year.

On Tuesday, city staff presented the idea of "No person shall operate any device creating amplified sound within 100 feet of a health care facility."

“This isn't a broad issue that's being felt by other medical facilities in our city. But they were warmed to the idea of regulating amplified sound to protect their patients and their employees from people making noise or protesting around their facilities,” Grand Rapids Interim City Attorney Phil Strom said.

Josh Parkhurst was the one person protesting outside Planned Parenthood on Tuesday.

He told me the complaints neighbors are sharing are exaggerated, adding they're out there "to beg for mercy for our pre-born neighbors.”

We believe all human beings are made in the image of God regardless if they are a man or woman, black or white, gay or straight, born or unborn. It is because we are all made in the image of God that it is a sin to murder a human being--to include murdering the preborn by abortion. We go to facilities that do abortions to beg for mercy on behalf of our preborn neighbors, to offer help to those in need, to warn people of God's judgment, and to share the good news that by believing in Jesus Christ we can be forgiven of our sins & given eternal life. Josh Parkhurst

The chief of police told city commissioners that his officers are often called to the clinic for noise complaints.

“We are responding on a weekly basis, if not more, to this location and dealing with a sort of gray area. So, the feedback internally that I’ve got for my personality, a bright light of whether or not this certain behavior is allowed or not allowed,” Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Hoffman, who has lived here since the 80s, says he supports free speech.

“When you use amplified sound to express your views, I think you have to take into account the rights of others, to you know, be free from harassment,” Hoffman added.

The city already has a noise ordinance. First-time civil infractions cost $100, but multiple infractions within a six-month period could be a misdemeanor.

The proposed changes to the noise ordinance haven't been put to a vote.

