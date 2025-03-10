Grand Rapids awards $81,800 to community projects fostering inclusion, social justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is supporting community projects with a total investment of $81,800 from the Neighborhood Match Fund (NMF).

The money will go toward the completion of 20 contracts proposed by residential leaders, city officials say.

We’re told the projects selected to receive funding aligns with the fund’s core principles, such as inclusion and social justice. Project leads then met with NMF members to go over the scope and potential impact of their respective projects, as well as explore outreach strategies.

The next round of project submissions will be accepted during the month of June for projects occurring September 2025 through February 2026.

