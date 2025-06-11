Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival to return to Calder Plaza this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will return to Calder Plaza this weekend, celebrating cultures across Asia and the Pacific Islands.

A free, family-friendly event, the festival offers a variety of cultural programming, including live performances, interactive workshops, food vendors, children's activities, and artisan shopping, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

Location:



Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Dates and hours:



Friday, June 13: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 15: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year's celebration will include traditional dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, art exhibitions and a cultural parade.

A K-pop cover dance competition on Friday and a concert by singer-songwriter Voy Kwan on Saturday are two featured events.

"We've crafted a space where everyone is not just welcome but celebrated, where our differences are our strength, and where unity is the heartbeat of our community. Through food, music, and shared experiences, we unite as one," said Ace Marasigan, Founder and Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. "This is a very unique event and a great opportunity for inclusion in West Michigan."

