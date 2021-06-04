Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to downtown this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fifth-annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will return to the city this month after getting canceled last year because of the pandemic.

It will be held June 11-12 at Calder Plaza, celebrating Asian and Pacific Island cultures through demonstrations, performances and vendors, a news release said Friday.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation The inagural Grand Rapids Asian Festival in downtown Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, June 10th 2017. ©2017 Photos by Two Eagles Marcus, GlitterBooth.com

The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. “After being unable to share our event last year, we are very excited to return to downtown and celebrate our rich cultures with the West Michigan community.”

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation

New this year, the foundation has teamed up with two local breweries to create custom, Asian-inspired beers, which will be available for purchase at the event.

“We’re teaming up with two of Grand Rapids’ most prominent breweries to demonstrate that our Asian-Pacific community members belong in Beer City,” Marasigan said.

Mitten Brewing Company’s “I Dream of Lychee” is a blonde ale brewed with fresh lychee and cardamom.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation

GRAPF Mango Passion is an exclusive Founders Brewing Co wheat ale with notes of mango and passionfruit.