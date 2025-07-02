Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids apartment fire sends one person to hospital

Screenshot 2025-07-01 215022.png
FOX 17
Screenshot 2025-07-01 215022.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at Lamberton Lake Apartments in Grand Rapids.

Fire crews responded to the apartment complex on the city's northeast side around 8:30 Tuesday evening.

"We arrived on scene, our first engine company could smell the smoke, had to force entry into an apartment, and found a victim on the bed, brought the victim out, rendered medical care," Battalion Chief Matt Keusch said.

The victim was alert and breathing when transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

A dog was also in the apartment at the time of the fire but was unharmed.

Screenshot 2025-07-01 215225.png

Keusch said the building was initially evacuated, but no residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise