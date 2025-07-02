Grand Rapids apartment fire sends one person to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at Lamberton Lake Apartments in Grand Rapids.

Fire crews responded to the apartment complex on the city's northeast side around 8:30 Tuesday evening.

"We arrived on scene, our first engine company could smell the smoke, had to force entry into an apartment, and found a victim on the bed, brought the victim out, rendered medical care," Battalion Chief Matt Keusch said.

The victim was alert and breathing when transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

A dog was also in the apartment at the time of the fire but was unharmed.

FOX 17

Keusch said the building was initially evacuated, but no residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

