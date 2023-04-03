Grand Rapids announces the return of GRow1000 summer jobs program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has announced the return of the GRow1000 teen and young adult summer jobs program. Applications for participation in the program are now available for job seekers and the business sector through April 28.

Through the program, the City of Grand Rapids and area businesses are poised to employ residents from June 12-July 21. The jobs will pay $13-15 an hour. Over the course of six weeks, the program will offer young people 120-hour work experiences.

To participate in Grow1000, participants must meet the following basic requirements:



Be between 15 and 24 years old as of June 12.

Live in the city of Grand Rapids.

Be eligible to work in the U.S.

Each Friday, a series of weekly paid training seminars will be offered called GRow Further Fridays. Each session will teach youth participants professional development topics. The topics include dressing for success, public speaking, financial literacy, growth mindset, customer service, and post-secondary success.

GRow1000 was established in 2020. It has employed more than 800 youths in summer jobs at a variety of locations throughout the city. In 2022, the program employed 184 youths at more than 50 job sites.

Another program, GRow1000 Academy will also be returning this summer. The program is curated by Our Community’s Children for individuals ages 18-24, and promotes long-term employment.

“I want to thank our business partners and Our Community’s Children for their continued dedication and support of this program,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “I also want to encourage our youth to take full advantage of this employment opportunity to not only earn money during the summer, but to also develop or enhance a skill they can use for the rest of their lives.”

“I am so pleased that this program continues to engage and train young people in meaningful ways,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “These young people are getting a head start on a successful and rewarding future which, in turn, contributes to building a talented and educated workforce and robust economic climate here in Grand Rapids.”

A list of businesses that will participate in the program this year can be found below:



Autocam Medical

Brookelyn’s Thrifty Threads

Brooklyn Bodega

City of Grand Rapids

61 st District Court Community Development Development Center Our Community’s Children Parks & Recreation

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.

First Tee – West Michigan

Fox Motors

Grand Rapids Public Library

Heartside Gleaning

Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids

Neighbors of Belknap Lookout

Oakdale Early Learning Center

Oakdale Neighbors

RedWater

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association

STEM Greenhouse

University of Michigan Health-West



Individuals can apply for the GRow1000 program on the City of Grand Rapids website until April 28.

